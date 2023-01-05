SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is Huadi International (HUDI) Stock Up 30% Today?

HUDI is climbing alongside other Chinese stocks

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 5, 2023, 12:07 pm EST
  • Huadi International (HUDI) stock is rallying on no specific news today.
  • That also comes with heavy trading of the shares.
  • It looks like HUDI stock is increasing in a rally of Chinese stocks.
HUDI stock: a pile of stainless steel pipes of various sizes

Source: CHIARI VFX / Shutterstock

Huadi International (NASDAQ:HUDI) stock is climbing higher on Thursday even without specific news from the Chinese steel company.

What appears to be behind today’s movement is a reignited interest in Chinese stocks from investors. This has several companies in the sector seeing wild rallies today with ending Covid-19 restrictions as part of the reason for them.

The other part comes from Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABAAnt Group. Approval from the Chinese government yesterday allows for increased financing of the company. That’s another positive sign for investors in Chinese stocks and is helping with today’s rally.

What This Means for HUDI Stock

Today’s rise is nothing to ignore, and investors will want to keep an eye on the stock in the coming days. It’s possible the steel company’s shares could see a return to form and regain much of the ground lost over the last year. On the flipside of that, investors will want to watch for a dip, which could follow today’s rally.

With that in mind, HUDI stock is seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 2.7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.

HUDI stock is up 30.3% as of Thursday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

