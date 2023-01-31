Why Is Motorsport Games (MSGM) Stock Up 182% Today?

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after announcing a debt-for-equity exchange agreement with Motorsport Network.
Motorsport Network, the majority shareholder of Motorsport Games, has agreed to a $1 million debt repayment. This taps into Motorsport Games’ $12 million line of credit with Motorsport Network.
The details of the agreement include Motorsport Games filing a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It will do so in a period of 60 days after transactions in the agreement are closed. This will cover the resale of the shares acquired by Motorsport Network in the agreement.
Dmitry Kozko, executive chairman and CEO of Motorsport Games, said the following about the MSGM stock news.
“This debt exchange benefits our balance sheet, allows us to pay less interest expense and will help Motorsport Games to pursue product development and growth opportunities. This debt exchange also signals the ongoing confidence that our majority shareholder, Motorsport Network, has in Motorsport Games.”
MSGM Stock Movement Today
With today’s news comes increased interest and heavy trading of MSGM stock. This has more than 2 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 136,000 shares.
MSGM stock is up 181.8% as of Tuesday morning.
