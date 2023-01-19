Why Is NeuroSense (NRSN) Stock Up 98% Today?

NeuroSense (NASDAQ:NRSN) stock is taking off on Thursday as investors react to data from a biomarker study concerning Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
The clinical trial covers the use of NeuroSense’s combination platform therapy for the treatment of AD. The preliminary results from the clinical trial show elevated TDP-43 in AD patients as compared to the healthy control group.
TDP-43 is related to AD and NeuroSense has already seen successful results in reducing it from a Phase 2a clinical trial. This has it expanding the healthy group in the study to better compare results against.
NeuroSense also notes that the positive preliminary results have it making further plans for studies. That includes expecting a Phase 2 double-blind proof-of-concept study in AD. It expects to start this clinical trial in the first half of 2023.
How This Affects NRSN Stock
Finding a treatment for AD has been a hot topic among pharmaceutical companies lately and today’s data is promising. That means traders are taking note with many of them taking a stake in NRSN stock.
As a result, shares of NRSN stock are seeing heavy trading on Thursday. This has some 60 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 26,000 shares.
NRSN stock is up 97.6% as of Thursday morning.
Investors looking for all of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock coverage traders need to know about on Thursday! That includes what’s happening with shares of Genius Group (NYSEMKT:GNS), Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) stock today. You can get up to speed on that news at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Genius Group (GNS) Stock Soars 120% on Naked Shorting Investigation
- Teladoc Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest TDOC Job Cuts
- Wallbox Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest WBX Job Cuts
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.