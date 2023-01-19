On Thursday, January 19…

Why Is NeuroSense (NRSN) Stock Up 98% Today?

NRSN is rising alongside clinical trial results

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 19, 2023, 11:28 am EST
  • NeuroSense (NRSN) stock is rocketing higher on clinical trial data.
  • The company is seeing positive results from an Alzheimer’s disease (AD) study.
  • This has it planning a Phase 2 trial in the first half of 2023.
alzheimers stock image representing NRSN stock

Source: pathdoc / Shutterstock.com

NeuroSense (NASDAQ:NRSN) stock is taking off on Thursday as investors react to data from a biomarker study concerning Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The clinical trial covers the use of NeuroSense’s combination platform therapy for the treatment of AD. The preliminary results from the clinical trial show elevated TDP-43 in AD patients as compared to the healthy control group.

TDP-43 is related to AD and NeuroSense has already seen successful results in reducing it from a Phase 2a clinical trial. This has it expanding the healthy group in the study to better compare results against.

NeuroSense also notes that the positive preliminary results have it making further plans for studies. That includes expecting a Phase 2 double-blind proof-of-concept study in AD. It expects to start this clinical trial in the first half of 2023.

How This Affects NRSN Stock

Finding a treatment for AD has been a hot topic among pharmaceutical companies lately and today’s data is promising. That means traders are taking note with many of them taking a stake in NRSN stock.

As a result, shares of NRSN stock are seeing heavy trading on Thursday. This has some 60 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 26,000 shares.

NRSN stock is up 97.6% as of Thursday morning.

