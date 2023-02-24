BA Stock Alert: Boeing Halts Deliveries of 787 Dreamliners

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is a hot topic among traders on Friday after the company halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners.
That halt was put in place while the company investigates an analysis error connected to the 787 Dreamliner’s forward pressure bulkhead. This appears to mostly be a documentation issue and is unlikely to result in modifications to any 787 Dreamliners.
On that same note, analysts are remaining positive about 787 Dreamliner deliveries despite the news. Many see it as a minor interruption that won’t stop the company from delivering the jets for too long of a time.
Investors will note that Boeing has run into delivery problems with its 787 Dreamliner jets in the past. That includes a halt put in place in 2021 that lasted until late last year. This was connected to a manufacturing problem that required changes to the design.
How BA Stock Is Reacting To The News
Following this delivery update, shares of BA stock are dropping as the news rattles investor confidence. However, it hasn’t resulted in heavy trading with only about 183,000 shares on the move as of this writing. That far away from the company’s daily average trading volume of about 6.5 million shares.
BA stock is down 4.1% as of Friday morning but is still up 6.5% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.