BBIG Stock Alert: VVIP Ventures Acquires Major Outlets From a360 Media

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is a hot topic on Monday as investors react to news of it buying major media outlets.
VVIP Ventures, a joint venture between Vinco Ventures and Icon Publishing, has agreed to acquire several publications from a360 Media. That covers the acquisition of the National Enquirer, the National Examiner, and the Globe.
According to a press release, this purchase covers all physical and digital assets belonging to these publications. It also includes both the U.S. and U.K. printings of the National Enquirer. Likewise, the staff that works at these magazines will also join VVIP Ventures.
To go along with this deal, VVIP Ventures also has a 90-day period to discuss more collaborations with a360 Media. It also signed a multi-year publishing, financial, and distribution agreement with the company.
What This Means for BBIG Stock
Vinco Ventures notes that VVIP Ventures is dedicated to continuing revenue and profits from the publications purchased. That could benefit BBIG stock as it introduces an additional stream of revenue for the company.
We’re also seeing a decent amount of BBIG stock change hands today. As of this writing, more than 5.7 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s catching up to its daily average trading volume of about 6.8 million shares.
BBIG stock is up 9.3% as of Monday morning.
Investors can find more of the latest stock market news below!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Monday! That includes everything happening with shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock today. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- RIVN Stock Alert: What to Know as Rivian Develops Electric Bike
- Why Is Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Up 20% Today?
- Dear HLBZ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 31
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed