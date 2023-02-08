CRWD Stock Alert: What to Know About CrowdStrike’s New President

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock is in the news Wednesday as the cybersecurity company announced Michael Sentonas as its new president.
Sentonas is being promoted to the president role after serving as CTO of CrowdStrike since 2022. He’s been with the company since 2016 when he joined as the vice president of Technology Strategy.
With this promotion, Sentonas will report directly to co-founder and CEO George Kurtz. This change will also have the company’s CSO, CMO, chief product & engineering officer, and senior vice president of Intelligence report directly to Sentonas.
Kurtz said the following about Sentonas taking on the role of president at CrowdStrike:
“Mike is a tremendous partner and will continue helping me drive the company to our next level of growth. His unique skill set and leadership will allow me to engage even more with our customers and partners as we continue scaling CrowdStrike into a once-in-a-generation cybersecurity company.”
CRWD Stock Investor Reactions
Investors seem receptive to today’s news with shares of CRWD stock climbing 2.2% higher as of Wednesday morning. That comes as some 1 million shares of the stock change hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 5.4 million shares. It’s also worth mentioning that CRWD stock is up 13.9% since the start of the year.
