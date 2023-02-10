GNS Stock Alert: Genius Group Cancels $7.5 Million Stock Offering

Genius Group (NYSEMKT:GNS) stock is on the move Friday after the company announced the cancelation of a $7.5 million stock offering.
This comes after the company signed a non-binding, at-the-market financing agreement with Global Corporate Finance. News of that agreement sent shares of GNS stock lower, which put an end to the recent positive movement of GNS stock.
That rally was due to Genius Group revealing plans to tackle alleged naked short sellers. Several other companies also announced similar plans and many of them saw their shares trend higher as a result.
Comments On GNS Stock Offering
Genius Group CEO Roger James Hamilton said the following about the company canceling the GNS stock offering.
“After careful consideration, we do not believe this ATM Financing Commitment is suitable for the company at this time. We thank Global Corporate Finance for their interest in Genius Group and hope we will have an opportunity to partner with them some time in the future.”
Genius Group’s financing agreement required a binding within 30 days after it was announced on Jan. 9, 2023. The cancelation of the offering comes after 30 days without a definitive binding agreement.
GNS stock is down 3.4% as of Friday morning.
