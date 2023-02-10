AMC Stock Alert: AMC Pays Down Another $85 Million of Its Debt

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is down on Friday after the movie theater company announced another debt payment.
That news was announced by CEO Adam Aron on Twitter late yesterday. According to the CEO, the company paid down another $85 million in debt, which brings its 2022 and 2023 debut repayment to $365 million.
Aron points out that this latest action further strengthens AMC Entertainment’s balance sheet. He also notes that the company still has more progress to make on this front, but that “Slow and steady wins the race.”
Recent AMC Stock Movement
Investors will note that AMC stock has been in a bit of a slump these last few days. The company’s shares aren’t alone in this as several other meme stocks have also been trending downward. It’s worth noting this comes after meme stocks jumped earlier this week alongside a rally of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares.
Meme stocks can be quite volatile as they attract a certain type of trader. Investors will want to keep that in mind if they’re considering making an investment in AMC shares, or other meme stocks.
AMC stock is down 2.8% as of Friday morning but is still up 36.4% since the start of the year.
Investors on the lookout for all of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace is ready to go Friday with our coverage of the hottest stock market news today! That includes what has shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO), and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) stock moving today. You can check out the following links to learn more about these topics!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Why Is Lyft (LYFT) Stock Down 31% Today?
- Why Is Hempacco (HPCO) Stock Down 64% Today
- Why Is SeqLL (SQL) Stock Up 126% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.