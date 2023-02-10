Why Is SeqLL (SQL) Stock Up 126% Today?

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) stock is taking off on Friday morning despite a lack of news from the forensic company.
Instead, it looks like traders can thank heavy trading for the boost to SQL’s stock price this morning. As of this writing, more than 12 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 2 million shares.
Investors will also keep in mind that SQL is a penny stock. That comes from its price being below $1 per share, as well as its market capitalization of only $9.985. Both of these factors means it’s subject to volatility, which it’s seen a lot of this week.
What’s Behind The SQL Stock Volatility?
Earlier this week, SeqLL signed a two-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). That resulted in shares seeing massive gains that day, as well as retreating in the following days.
Considering shares of SQL stock are rising again today, it seems likely traders are pumping it up again after its rally earlier this week. As a result, the company’s stock is up 153.3% as of pre-market trading on Friday.
