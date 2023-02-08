Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will the SHIB Crypto Go Next?

“The #1 Tech Opportunity of the Decade”

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Feb 8, 2023, 1:23 pm EST
  • Despite trading relatively flat today, there’s plenty of interest around where Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) is headed from here.
  • Expert price predictions vary significantly, though this token’s uptrend is being noticed.
  • Shiba Inu could surge as high as $0.0000532 over the next 12 months, according to experts.
Source: Shutterstock

The incredible cryptocurrency rebound we’re seeing in 2023 is driving renewed investor interest in this asset class. Whether we’re talking about the most stable cryptos such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD), or the most speculative cryptos such as Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), there’s plenty of interest to go around right now. That said, among the most-watched tokens are those in the meme camp, with particular interest around Shiba Inu price predictions and predictions around its meme token peers continuing to surge.

Other cryptos such as Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) and other dog-inspired tokens are seeing big gains to start the year. For Shiba Inu, this year’s surge of more than 70% at the time of writing is impressive.

As the Federal Reserve continues to update its policy, higher-risk areas of the market will continue to be in focus. Meme tokens such as Shiba Inu stand to gain the most from accommodative Fed policies. Indeed, the incredible 2021 rally we saw is indicative of such policies.

So, is another 2021-style rally in the cards for Shiba Inu? Let’s see where the experts think this token could be headed from here.

Shiba Inu Price Predictions

For context, SHIB currently trades at $0.00001385 per token, at the time of writing.

  • Walletinvestor provides a 1-year forecast of $0.00000187 for Shiba Inu.
  • Similarly, Gov.capital suggests SHIB could be worth $0.0000532 in one year and $0.000277 in five years.
  • Finally, Digitalcoinprice believes SHIB could average $0.0000353 in 2024 and $0.0000733 in 2028.

Thus, per one SHIB price prediction, the SHIB crypto could surge as much as 284% in a year’s time.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

