Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will the SHIB Crypto Go Next?

The incredible cryptocurrency rebound we’re seeing in 2023 is driving renewed investor interest in this asset class. Whether we’re talking about the most stable cryptos such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD), or the most speculative cryptos such as Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), there’s plenty of interest to go around right now. That said, among the most-watched tokens are those in the meme camp, with particular interest around Shiba Inu price predictions and predictions around its meme token peers continuing to surge.
Other cryptos such as Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) and other dog-inspired tokens are seeing big gains to start the year. For Shiba Inu, this year’s surge of more than 70% at the time of writing is impressive.
As the Federal Reserve continues to update its policy, higher-risk areas of the market will continue to be in focus. Meme tokens such as Shiba Inu stand to gain the most from accommodative Fed policies. Indeed, the incredible 2021 rally we saw is indicative of such policies.
So, is another 2021-style rally in the cards for Shiba Inu? Let’s see where the experts think this token could be headed from here.
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
For context, SHIB currently trades at $0.00001385 per token, at the time of writing.
- Walletinvestor provides a 1-year forecast of $0.00000187 for Shiba Inu.
- Similarly, Gov.capital suggests SHIB could be worth $0.0000532 in one year and $0.000277 in five years.
- Finally, Digitalcoinprice believes SHIB could average $0.0000353 in 2024 and $0.0000733 in 2028.
Thus, per one SHIB price prediction, the SHIB crypto could surge as much as 284% in a year’s time.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.