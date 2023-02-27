SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

The $30 Billion Reason Seagen (SGEN) Stock Is Up 11% Today

 Pfizer is reportedly interested in buying the biotech for its line of cancer treatments

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Feb 27, 2023, 10:30 am EST
  • Seagen (SGEN) stock is climbing about 11% in early trading.
  • Pfizer (PFE) is reportedly interested in buying SGEN.
  • Seagen’s Adcetris is widely used as a treatment for certain blood cancers, and the company is developing multiple other cancer treatments.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) stock is up about 11% and is one of the top-trending tickers on reports that the drug maker could be acquired by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for over $30 billion. The negotiations are just starting and may not result in a deal.

Seagen has developed a cancer treatment called Adcetris, which is used to combat peripheral T-cell lymphoma and some cases of adult classical Hodgkin lymphoma.

Pfizer’s Potential Offer and SGEN Stock

In the wake of the news about a potential deal, the market capitalization of SGEN reached roughly $30 billion. According to Barron’s, Pfizer will probably have to pay more than that to acquire the company. By acquiring SGEN, Pfizer would improve its pipeline of cancer treatments, the publication added.

If Pfizer and Seagen make a deal, the transaction must be approved by America’s antitrust regulators before it can close.

More About Seagen’s Treatments

Seagen’s drugs use “toxic agents” to combat tumors, The Wall Street Journal explains. Similar treatments have been approved to treat several types of cancer and have shown potential as a remedy for one form of breast cancer.

Last quarter, Adcetris’ sales jumped 35% compared to $238 million a year earlier. For all of 2023, Seagen expects its top line to come in at $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion.

Last month, the FDA approved Seagen’s Tukysa drug as a treatment for certain cases of colorectal cancer.

On Feb. 15, Seagen reported that it was conducting ten studies to expand the use of its drugs that regulators have already approved.

“These new labels could unlock meaningful growth across our approved brands and broaden their reach to significantly more patients in need,” said the company’s CEO, David Epstein.

Moreover, addressing the progress of another one of Seagen’s drugs, PADCEV, Epstein reported that the FDA has “granted priority review for an application seeking accelerated approval for the combination of PADCEV and [Merck’s] KEYTRUDA in [certain cases of] first-line metastatic bladder cancer.” The CEO added that Seagen was testing PADCEV as a treatment for multiple other solid tumors and noted that he believes that PADCEV can become “a blockbuster.”

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

