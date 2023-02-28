Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial results, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock is rocketing more than 79% after agreeing to sell three programs to GC Biopharma.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) shares are soaring over 47% after announcing plans for home security devices.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock is surging more than 34% without any clear news this morning.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares are gaining over 28% after announcing a merger agreement with DMK Pharmaceuticals.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock is climbing more than 23% following progress toward human clinical trials.
- Mount Rainier Acquisition (NASDAQ:RNER) shares are increasing over 18% after providing more details on its SPAC merger with HUB Cyber Security.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock is heading more than 18% higher on a securities purchase agreement update.
- Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) shares are rising over 16% on no apparent news Tuesday morning.
- Inuvo (NYSEMKT:INUV) stock is getting a more than 15% boost this morning.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares are up over 15% following a rally yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock is crashing more than 55% following poor clinical trial results.
- Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares are plummeting close to 45% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) stock is diving over 18% following its recent SPAC merger.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares are tumbling more than 18% alongside poor Q4 earnings.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock is taking a nearly 14% beating after announcing a $100 million proposed offering.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares are falling over 12% following a rally yesterday after terminating an at-the-market offering.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is sliding almost 11% despite getting orphan drug designation for its pancreatic cancer treatment.
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) shares are slipping more than 10% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Etao International (NASDAQ:ETAO) stock is dipping over 9% on Tuesday morning.
- NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% with the release of its latest earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.