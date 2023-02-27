Why Is ObsEva (OBSV) Stock Up 61% Today?

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is bouncing back on Monday after shares underwent a major dip during the prior day of trading.
That crash saw the company’s shares fall about 50% during Friday’s normal trading hours. With that came some 21 million shares traded as investors sold their stakes in the company. For the record, the daily average trading volume of OBSV stock is 1.1 million shares.
This massive drop and sellout occurred after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced a strategic reorganization of its operations in Switzerland. This saw ObsEva propose the downsizing of its U.S.-based executive team, as well as decreasing its number of board members.
To go along with that, ObsEva said it will retire its convertible debt, delist shares of OBSV stock from the Nasdaq and deregister from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, the company will continue to list shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
What About Today’s Movement?
Today’s increase in price for OBSV stock appears to be due to heavy trading again. This has some 13 million shares on the move as of this writing. That movement appears to be related to investors buying up shares following the recent dip.
However, traders shouldn’t expect this positive movement to last long. Based on everything else happening with OBSV stock, it seems inevitable that shares will start to fall again soon.
OBSV stock is up 60.6% as of Monday morning.
