Why Is Atreca (BCEL) Stock Up Today?

BCEL continues a rally that started yesterday

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 14, 2023, 9:47 am EST
  • Atreca (BCEL) stock is continuing a recent rally today.
  • This follows insider buying yesterday.
  • Shares fell in pre-market trading but didn’t stay down long.
Source: Shutterstock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday as the company continues a recent rally connected to insider buying.

On Monday, shares of BCEL stock jumped nearly 14% after a series of filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Those revealed several leaders at the company buying and selling shares of BCEL stock.

Initially, that news sent BCEL stock higher. However, pre-market trading saw the company’s shares start to fall. Even so, that downward momentum didn’t last beyond pre-market trading with the company’s shares gaining again today.

Let’s go over that trading with a quick breakdown below!

Insider Trading of BCEL Stock

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics. This has it targeting immune response in humans as a way to treat various diseases.

BCEL stock is up 4% as of Tuesday morning and is up 96.5% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

