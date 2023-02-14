Why Is Atreca (BCEL) Stock Up Today?

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday as the company continues a recent rally connected to insider buying.
On Monday, shares of BCEL stock jumped nearly 14% after a series of filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Those revealed several leaders at the company buying and selling shares of BCEL stock.
Initially, that news sent BCEL stock higher. However, pre-market trading saw the company’s shares start to fall. Even so, that downward momentum didn’t last beyond pre-market trading with the company’s shares gaining again today.
Let’s go over that trading with a quick breakdown below!
Insider Trading of BCEL Stock
- General Counsel & Secretary Officer Courtney Phillips acquired 32,500 shares of the stock.
- CFO Herb Cross acquired 43,750 shares of the company’s stock.
- Chief Strategy Officer Tito Serafini acquired 43,750 shares of the company’s stock.
- President and CEO John Orwin acquired 435,000 shares of BCEL stock.
- Chief Science Officer Stephen Gould acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics. This has it targeting immune response in humans as a way to treat various diseases.
BCEL stock is up 4% as of Tuesday morning and is up 96.5% since the start of the year.
