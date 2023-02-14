Why Is T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Stock Down 21% Today?

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is falling hard on Tuesday as investors react to a proposed public offering from the company.
T2 Biosystems doesn’t reveal much in the way of details about its proposed public offering. Instead, the company simply states that it’s planning one. It doesn’t discuss how many shares will be offered, the price of those shares, or how much it expects to raise from the offering.
What T2 Biosystems does tell investors is who the underwriter for the offering is. Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is serving as the sole managing underwriter for the proposed public offer of TTOO stock.
What This Means for TTOO Stock
With T2 Biosystems planning to offer new shares, the company’s total outstanding shares will increase. The company will also likely price the offering below the market value of TTOO stock. Both of those are likely to negatively affect the company’s shares.
That’s due to investor reactions to public stock offerings. New shares dilute current shareholders’ stake in the company. A lower offering price also devalues their investments. Both of these are reasons for investors to react negatively to a public stock offering.
TTOO stock is down 21.4% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news today will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Tuesday! That includes what has shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL), and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock moving today. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- iRobot Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest iRobot Job Cuts
- Why Is Atreca (BCEL) Stock Up Today?
- Why Is Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Stock Up 35% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed