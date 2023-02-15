Why Is Tenon Medical (TNON) Stock Up 70% Today?

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) stock is taking off on Wednesday morning despite a lack of news from the medical device company.
Instead, it looks like heavy trading is behind the rally for TNON stock today. As of this writing, more than 2.7 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to about 35,000 shares.
There have been no recent press releases from Tenon Medical that explain the interest in TNON stock today. Likewise, there are no recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings to explain the increase in price today.
However, investors will note that TNON stock is a penny stock. That comes from its trading price of under $1, as well as its market capitalization of $11.124 million as of this writing. Both of these factors mean the company is susceptible to volatility with heavy trading.
What Is Tenon Medical?
Tenon Medical is a medical device company focused on the development of sacroiliac joint surgical solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and operates out of California. Shares of TNON stock started trading publicly via an initial public offering (IPO) in April 2022.
TNON stock is up 69.7% in pre-market trading on Wednesday!
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.