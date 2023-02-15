Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off another day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Moving stocks are withdrawn offerings, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is rocketing more than 90% after withdrawing a stock sale filing.
- Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) shares are surging over 46% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock is soaring more than 32% as it bounces back from a fall yesterday.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares are gaining over 22% with heavy early morning trading on Wednesday.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock is rising more than 18% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) shares are heading over 17% higher after going public yesterday.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock is climbing more than 16% after withdrawing a public stock offering.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares are getting an over 16% boost today.
- Vivopower (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock is jumping more than 15% after announcing the date for its latest earnings report.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares are up over 15% following a stock sale filing.
10 Top Losers
- Credo Technology (NASDAQ:CRDO) stock is crashing more than 44% after its largest customer reduced its demand forecast.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares are plummeting over 23% as a proposed public offering keeps stock down.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock is diving more than 21% after rocketing higher yesterday.
- QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) shares are taking an over 14% beating on Wednesday morning.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock is dropping close to 13% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2023 earnings report.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) shares are falling more than 12% after announcing a meeting to vote on a reverse stock split.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) stock is decreasing almost 11% after profits missed estimates.
- Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) shares are sliding over 9% after Yiheng Capital Partners sold its stake in the company.
- Recruiter.Com (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock is slipping roughly 9% after rallying yesterday on ChatGPT news.
- iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 9% with the release of its latest earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.