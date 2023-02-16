Wix Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest WIX Job Cuts

Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) layoffs are on the way as the Israeli software company reveals another batch of job cuts.
The newest Wix layoffs have the company cutting 370 jobs out of its total 5,700 employees. These layoffs mostly affect workers in the U.S. that are part of the company’s customer care division. That includes customer service sites across several major cities, such as Miami, Austin, Denver, and San Francisco.
Investors will note that this isn’t the first time Wix has announced layoffs recently. It also cut 100 jobs in September. In addition to that, the company surged to 6,000 employees during the pandemic, but couldn’t maintain those numbers afterward, CTech notes.
Wix Continues Layoffs Trend
We’ve seen plenty of companies laying off workers lately, especially those in the tech sector. This comes as inflation, rising interest rates, as well as concerns about a recession, weigh on the economy.
Investors are also likely to see additional layoffs news in the company months as companies continue to reduce their headcounts. That makes sense after so many tech companies increased workers to meet the demand required for online services in the Covid-19 pandemic.
WIX stock is down 3.8% as of Thursday morning but is still up 15.6% since the start of the year.
Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Thursday! A few examples include why shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID), and NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock are moving today. All of that news is ready to go below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Dear NIO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Feb. 28
- Did Biden Just Supercharge Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock?
- Why Is NexImmune (NEXI) Stock Up 65% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.