10 Things for Investors to Know About the First Citizens-Silicon Valley Bank Deal

First Citizens Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stock opened higher by about 50% today after it was announced that First Citizens Bank had agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bridge Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The government corporation took control of SVB following fears of a bank run and subsequently created Silicon Valley Bridge Bank.
As of March 10, SVB had about $167 million in total assets and $119 billion in total deposits. First Citizens will purchase approximately $72 billion of SVB’s assets at a $16.5 billion discount. The FDIC will retain receivership of about $90 billion in securities and other assets following the transaction and will also receive equity appreciation rights of up to $500 million worth of FCNCA stock.
“This has been a remarkable transaction in partnership with the FDIC that should instill confidence in the banking system,” added First Citizens CEO Frank Holding Jr.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at 10 things investors should know about the First Citizens-SVB deal.
10 Things for Investors to Know About the First Citizens-SVB Deal
- Bloomberg Intelligence reports that the acquisition will make First Citizens a top 15 bank in the United States.
- The FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund will have an estimated loss of $20 billion.
- First Citizens will assume $56 billion in deposits, $72 billion in loans and leases and $110 billion in assets.
- 63% of the deposits are non-interest bearing-demand deposits.
- The bank has entered into a five-year loss share agreement with the FDIC. This means that the FDIC will reimburse the bank for 50% of commercial loan losses over a $5 billion threshold.
- First Citizens has also entered into a liquid facility with the FDIC “to provide additional contingent funding if needed.”
- The transaction will infuse First Citizens with about $35 billion in cash. This has increased its combined total liquidity to a figure that covers uninsured deposits by 175%.
- First Citizens’ loan portfolio now has a pro forma value of $143 billion, of which global fund banking accounts for 29%.
- Pro forma total assets come to $219 billion, while deposits are $145 billion.
- Effective today, all 17 former branches of SVB will open as First Citizens Bank. Depositors will maintain access to their funds.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.