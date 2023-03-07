SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

MULN Stock Watch: Mullen Gets Ready to Unveil Commercial Trucks

Mullen is looking to unveil more products but the market isn't in the mood

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 7, 2023, 2:43 pm EST
  • Shares of Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock are on the decline today.
  • This move comes as the company is set to unveil its EV product lineup at a key industry show.
  • Investors appear to be taking an overly bearish view of the overall sector, picking on pre-cash flow companies like Mullen.
MULN stock - MULN Stock Watch: Mullen Gets Ready to Unveil Commercial Trucks

Source: Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock.com

One stock on the move today is electric vehicle (EV) maker Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN). Unfortunately for shareholders, MULN stock is declining today, losing nearly 9% in early afternoon trading.

This move comes amid what appears, on the surface, to be a positive catalyst. The company announced that its first two commercial EV products would be unveiled at the upcoming NTEA Work Truck Show. This show is taking place this week in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The company appears excited to showcase its lineup to existing and prospective customers. The company’s focus on electrifying commercial fleets is something many have looked to as the future. Thus, for many investors, this event is a big deal.

That said, the unfavorable response the market has provided may have some investors scratching their heads. Let’s see if we can make heads or tails of today’s move.

MULN Stock Dips Despite Key Upcoming Catalyst

Today’s decline in MULN stock appears to be from pessimistic market sentiment around all EV stocks. Bollinger Motors, Mullen’s subsidiary, has already announced its lineup for the show. Fellow InvestorPlace contributor Eddie Pan recently previewed it, and it is certainly intriguing.

However, the degree to which the market accepts Mullen’s lineup and puts forward pre-orders remains unclear. Given recent price cuts by other EV makers, there’s price pressure building. As the sector becomes more competitive, these pressures may pick up.

Additionally, with rising interest rates have come valuation compression. Indeed, this has not been good for potential high-growth stocks such as Mullen. It’s a macro and microeconomic soup that most investors don’t want to see materializing.

On this dip, an argument could certainly be made that there’s too much pessimism being baked into Mullen’s valuation. We’ll have to see how this event turns out. But for now, investors may want to keep this stock on their radar as more announcements come.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Automotive, Consumer Discretionary, Electric Vehicles

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/03/muln-stock-watch-mullen-gets-ready-to-unveil-commercial-trucks/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC