Shareholders of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock will soon get a firsthand look at subsidiary Bollinger Motor’s B4 Chassis Cab, as the electric truck will be displayed at Work Truck Week 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sponsored by the Association for the Work Truck Industry, the event will kick off on March 7 and conclude on March 10. Other companies that will present at Work Truck Week include Ford (NYSE:F), Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS), and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY).
With a payload of 7,080 lbs and a range of 185 miles, the B4 seeks to make a dent in the commercial trucking industry. In addition, the truck can charge from 0% to 80% in 1.2 hours using Level 3 charging. With Level 2 charging, the truck can charge up to 80% in 4.9 hours. The battery inside the B4 is manufactured by One Next Energy (ONE). Bollinger adds that the “ONE Aries LFP chemistry contains no nickel or cobalt, offering superior durability and daily charging up to 100% without compromise.”
Dear MULN Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 7
This won’t be Bollinger’s first Work Truck Week rodeo. During Work Truck Week 2022, the electric vehicle (EV) company showed off its commercial platform. In 2021, Bollinger displayed its B2 Chassis Cab and CHASS-E truck platform.
Both Mullen and Bollinger have kept hush on the status of the B4 truck. In September, Mullen announced it had acquired a 60% controlling interest in the truck company.
In a product highlight slide deck that InvestorPlace received from Bollinger Motors, the company notes that it is currently working on the alpha prototype of the truck, which began during Q4. Testing of the next stage of the prototype, called the design verification (DV) prototype, is expected to start in Q2. Bollinger is also working on a stripped version of the B4 Chassis. Alpha prototype testing for the B4 Stripped Chassis is scheduled to begin by Q4, followed by DV prototype testing during Q2 of 2024.
For now, the big question seems to be whether or not the B4 truck has attracted commercial demand. Inquiries or reservations for the B4 have not been disclosed, so it is up to investors to estimate this figure.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.