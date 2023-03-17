Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

The biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday are ready to go as we dive into the latest news this morning!
News moving stocks today include an asset sale, patent news, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) stock is rocketing close to 74% after selling its Clinical Laboratory division to Labcorp (NYSE:LH).
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares are soaring more than 34% after getting a patent for CTS-2090.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is surging over 23% without any news this morning.
- SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shares are gaining more than 20% on Friday morning.
- Procaps (NASDAQ:PROC) stock is rising over 16% this morning.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares are increasing more than 15% without any news today.
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) stock is climbing almost 15% despite a lack of news today.
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) shares are jumping over 14% on Friday morning.
- ComSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) stock is getting a 15% boost this morning.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares are up more than 13% as it continues a recent rally.
10 Top Losers
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock is diving over 23% as it faces liquidity pressure.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are tumbling nearly 20% without any news this morning.
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock is taking a more than 19% beating after announcing an advisory committee meeting.
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) shares are sliding over 19% after halting operations yesterday.
- ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) stock is falling 17% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares are decreasing more than 13% after rallying yesterday.
- Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock is declining over 11% as its delisting date approaches.
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) shares are slipping more than 10% on Friday morning.
- Aspen (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock is dipping over 9% as its voluntary delisting closes in.
- Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% today.
