Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers investors need to watch on Tuesday!
Bank stocks dominate our lists this morning as many shares recover from the recent crash.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- PacWest Bancorp – Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ:PACWP) is recovering more than 32% after crashing during a recent banking crisis.
- PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) stock is doing the same with an almost 30% gain as bank stocks recover on Tuesday morning.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares are likewise over 19% higher as bank stocks recover.
- Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) stock is surging almost 19% on a $1.5 billion acquisition agreement.
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares are soaring nearly 19% following an update on the bank’s liquidity.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock is climbing close to 18% despite a lack of news.
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares are heading over 17% higher after terminating an at-the-market offering.
- Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) are jumping more than 16% as bank stocks bounce back today.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) stock is getting a 16% boost with the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares are up over 15% alongside bank stocks this morning.
10 Top Losers
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock is plummeting more than 31% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares are diving over 27% after announcing details for a stock offering.
- Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock is tumbling more than 13% as shares continue to fall on bankruptcy and delisting plans.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) shares are taking an over 12% beating after rallying yesterday after terminating its at-the-market offering.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock is decreasing more than 11% on Tuesday morning.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares are dropping over 11% following news of a stock offering from the company’s leadership.
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock is falling close to 11% in early morning trading today.
- MicroSectors U S Big Banks Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) are slipping over 10% as bank stocks rally today.
- Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV) are getting hit more than 10% this morning.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.