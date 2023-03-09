Why Is Biophytis (BPTS) Stock Up 28% Today?

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is taking off on Thursday after the company revealed results from a recent clinical trial.
The big news affecting BPTS stock today comes from a Phase 2/3 study of Sarconeos as a treatment for severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from Covid-19. The company intends to present this data at the 21st Lung Science Conference starting today.
Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, said the following in a press release.
“Sarconeos (BIO101) is the only innovative drug candidate in Europe or the United States directly targeting respiratory failure that has demonstrated clinical efficacy in hospitalized patients with hypoxemia caused by COVID-19 as well as a very good safety profile.”
The 21st Lung Science Conference starts today and will last through Sunday. The company intends to release a poster on its website covering the data once the conference is complete.
BPTS Stock Movement On Thursday
With the positive clinical trial news today, shares of BPTS stock are seeing major movement. As of this writing, about 1.5 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 809,000 shares.
BPTS stock is up 27.8% in pre-market trading on Thursday.
