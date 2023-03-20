Why Is Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) Stock Up 33% Today?

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock is taking off on Monday despite the company preparing to delist shares from the Nasdaq Exchange.
Loyalty Ventures announced last week that shares of LYLT stock would be delisted from the Nasdaq. The company notes that this is a side effect of its ongoing bankruptcy process. It intends to file Form 25 connected to this with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today.
According to Loyalty Ventures, this delisting doesn’t mean its stock will disappear completely. The company notes it’s possible its shares could end up on the Pink Open Market operated by the OTC Markets. However, it’s not seeking listing on other national exchanges and this may not come to pass.
What’s Behind The LYLT Stock Movement Today?
It looks like the rise in price today comes from traders pumping up the company’s shares prior to its Nasdaq delisting. That makes sense as investors sometimes see a company’s stock go through extreme volatility alongside bankruptcy and delisting filings.
In the case of LYLT stock, the company’s shares are seeing some 3.4 million shares change hands as of this writing. That’s a strong movement in pre-market trading compared to its daily average of about 6 million shares.
LYLT stock is up 32.6% as of Monday morning.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is collecting all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Monday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, as well as the latest news on Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC), and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares. We’ve got all that news ready to go below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- Dear JMAC Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 20
- MULN Stock Price Predictions: Can Mullen Really Hit $23.46 in 2024?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.