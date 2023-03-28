Why Is Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) Stock Down 47% Today?

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the company revealed lackluster clinical trial results.
These results come from the company’s Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial. This covers the prevention of severe oral mucositis in patients getting chemoradiotherapy to treat their oropharyngeal cancer.
The bad news here is that interim results from the trial show it failed to meet its primary endpoint. As a result, Monopar Therapeutics is discontinuing the study as well as “active development of Validive.”
Chandler Robinson, CEO of Monopar Therapeutics, said the following about the clinical trial results:
“While we are disappointed with the outcome of this study, we are now focused on re-deploying the financial and human resources previously dedicated to Validive in order to advance our Phase 1b camsirubicin clinical trial and our MNPR-101 radiopharmaceutical program partnered with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes.”
How This Affects MNPR Stock
Investors aren’t reacting well to the poor clinical trial results today. This has MNPR stock seeing heavy trading volume. That has some 102,000 shares changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 22,000 shares.
MNPR stock is down 46.8% in pre-market trading on Tuesday!
Investors can find more of the latest stock market news at the links below!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock stories happening on Tuesday! A few examples include why shares of Disney (NYSE:DIS), Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock on the move today. You can learn more at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Disney Layoffs 2023: DIS Stock Is in Focus as Job Cuts Start
- Why Is Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Stock Up 38% Today?
- Why Is Midatech Pharma (BDRX) Stock Up 64% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.