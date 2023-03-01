Why Is Novavax (NVAX) Stock Down 26% Today?

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is dropping on Wednesday after the vaccine company warned investors about the state of its business.
In its latest earnings report, Novavax included a few concerns that investors need to know about. That includes the company being unsure about its revenue for 2023. The company also brings up funding from the U.S. government and pending arbitration as other worries.
Alongside this warning, Novavax claims it has enough cash to ensure operations for another year. However, the company is cutting costs to operate more efficiently as it prepares for the fall flu season.
John Jacobs, president and CEO of Novavax, said the following in its earnings report.
“Over the past few weeks, the management team and I have identified three near-term priorities that we believe are essential to our success this year and beyond: 1) to deliver a competitive product for the upcoming 2023 fall vaccination season; 2) to reduce our rate of spend, manage our cash flow, and evolve our scale and structure; and 3) to leverage our technology platform, our capabilities and our portfolio of assets to drive additional value beyond Nuvaxovid alone.”
NVAX Earnings Hit Stock Hard
The Novavax earnings report didn’t help with its earnings per share of -$2.28 on revenue of $357 million. Both of these are worse than Wall Street’s estimates of -92 cents per share alongside revenue of $383 million.
NVAX stock is down 26.3% in pre-market trading on Wednesday!
Investors seeking more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock news traders need to know about on Wednesday! That includes why shares of OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO), OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS), and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) stock are moving today. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Why Is OKYO Pharma (OKYO) Stock Down 31% Today?
- Why is OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Stock Up 91% Today?
- Why Is Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Stock Up 175% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.