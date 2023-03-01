Why is OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Stock Up 91% Today?

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the company withdrew a public stock offering.
According to the company, it no longer wants to move forward with the offering. It makes sure to note that no securities were redeemed through the offering, which was announced by the company at the start of February.
The details from the public offering saw the company seeking to offer up to 6,188,118 shares of ONCS stock. The offering would also have included warrants for another 6,188,118 shares. These warrants would have had an exercise price of $2.02 per share.
What This Means For ONCS Stock
Without a public offering, investors in ONCS stock don’t have to worry about the downsides that come with it. That includes no more concerns about the offering diluting their stake in the company, or it devaluing ONCS stock.
This has spurred a renewed interest in ONCS stock with traders buying shares. As of this writing, more than 5 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump from its daily average trading volume of about 300,000 shares.
ONCS stock is up 90.7% in pre-market trading on Wednesday!
