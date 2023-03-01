Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to start the day with another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) update, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger talk, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) stock is rocketing more than 166% following FDA approval of its rare drug treatment.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares are surging 100% after withdrawing a public offering.
- Lionheart III (NASDAQ:LIONU) stock is soaring over 92% as it prepares for a SPAC merger with Security Matters.
- Lionheart III (NASDAQ:LION) shares are gaining close to 91% alongside the other shares.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is increasing more than 36% with heavy pre-market trading today.
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares are rising over 25% this morning.
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock is climbing nearly 20% with the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- China Pharma (NYSEMKT:CPHI) shares are getting a more than 18% boost in early morning trading.
- B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) stock is jumping over 16% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares are up more than 15% on Wednesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock is crashing over 42% as it sees recent volatility.
- OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares are plummeting more than 33% despite positive drug development news.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is diving over 24% on concerns it won’t remain in business.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares are tumbling more than 20% alongside the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) stock is taking an over 15% beating after announcing a secondary offering.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are dropping more than 14% on Wednesday morning.
- Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) stock is falling over 13% this morning.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares are decreasing more than 12% following a rally yesterday.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) stock is sliding over 11% in pre-market trading today.
- Milestone Scientific (NYSEMKT:MLSS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.