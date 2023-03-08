Why Is Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Up Today?

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday as Warren Buffett adds more shares to his holdings.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) recently purchased another 5.8 million shares of OXY stock for $355 million. The investment firm made these purchases between March 3 and March 7.
With this latest purchase, Berkshire Hathaway now holds 200.2 million shares of OXY stock. That investment is worth $12.2 billion and represents a 22.2% stake in the oil exploration and manufacturing company.
Buffett Could Buy Even More OXY Stock
Berkshire Hathaway still has room to increase its position in OXY stock further. The company recently gained approval to acquire up to a 50% stake in Occidental Petroleum. It also holds warrants allowing it to acquire another $5 billion worth of OXY shares.
OXY stock is seeing an increase in interest from traders following today’s Buffett news. That has some 5 million shares on the move in early morning trading. This isn’t a bad start to the day, but it still has a ways to go to reach the daily average trading volume of 12.2 million shares.
OXY stock is up 4% as of Wednesday morning and is up 15.6% over the last year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.