Why Is WiSA Technologies (WISA) Stock Down 32% Today?

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) stock is falling on Tuesday, but that’s only after the company’s shares underwent a rally yesterday.
The news that sent WISA stock higher yesterday has to do with its Nasdaq listing. Previously, WiSA was in danger of being delisted from the exchange. However, it got confirmation yesterday that it had regained compliance, trading above the $1 minimum bid price that threatened its listing.
The excitement from that news kicked off a rally alongside heavy trading on Monday. However, WISA stock isn’t keeping that momentum today. Even so, shares are trading at around $2.67 as of this writing, which keeps the company well away from delisting.
Investors will also note that WISA stock is seeing a fair amount of trading on Tuesday morning. As of this writing, some 860,000 shares have been traded. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares.
What Is WiSA Technologies?
WiSA Technologies is a company focused on the development, manufacturing and sale of “spatial audio wireless technology.” Specifically, it creates speakers that connect to smart devices. Brett Moyer leads the company as its founder, President, CEO and Chairman.
WISA stock is down 32.2% as of Tuesday morning and down 75.2% since the start of the year.
