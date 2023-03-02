3 AI Stocks That Are Revolutionizing Education

With education AI stocks, artificial intelligence is transforming education, and revolutionizing the way we learn and teach. In fact, with AI, companies are able to personalize lessons for individual users. For example according to Forbes, “With the use of AI, learning can be tailored and adapted to every student’s individual needs, goals and abilities through personalized programs, which can help fill any gaps in learning and teaching.” Even the availability of AI chatbots could allow for learning from just about anywhere at any time.
And that’s just the start. Hence, investing in education AI stocks can be a great way to capitalize on this growing, explosive trend. Here’s a quick list of the leading AI firms leading the transformation of education.
Zoom Video (ZM)
Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) is a video-conferencing software for business meetings and remote collaboration. It allows users to share screens and collaborate on projects in real time. Zoom offers AI-powered features such as virtual backgrounds, avatars, gesture recognition, and background noise suppression.
During the pandemic, Zoom did very well. Schools, colleges, and universities increasingly used the software and its associated applications to conduct classes. Like the rest of the world, these institutions became dependent on the platform.
However, with the pandemic under relative control, Zoom is experiencing a slowdown in growth. However, the tough times could be over. Just recently, Zoom reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results and offered rosy guidance, which pushed shares up more than 5%. Although the macroeconomic situation is tough, it ended the year with 213,000 enterprises, up 12% from a year ago. If you want to invest in education AI stocks, and have a long-term investment horizon, this is a great one to have in your portfolio.
Coursera (COUR)
Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is an online education platform offering various topics. Founded in 2012, it offers courses designed by universities and other educational institutions.
Coursera already uses AI and has helped improve its offerings’ quality. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence to match prospective learners with the perfect course is an example of the technology essential for lifelong learning. However, generative AI can become a big money spinner for the EdTech company in the future. Generative AI is still in development, so Coursera could not create content on it as a licensed provider of industry partners. However, demand will likely be high in the future, and this is something they are focused on planning for.
New Oriental Education (EDU)
New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) has been providing international education services since its inception, and provides online, face-to-face, and blended learning programs to students worldwide. It is China’s largest private educational service provider. Historically, tutoring for K-12 students is its most significant segment. However, New Oriental is known for its test prep services, private centers, and online education programs.
It also has a history of incorporating AI into its strategic goals. Through research centers and a series of artificial intelligence initiatives, New Oriental Education has made strides in artificial intelligence. Some of these moves include N-Brain League and AI Class Director.
N-Brain is a strategic initiative that aims to bring together AI institutions, investors, and businesses to learn more about the true potential of AI. Meanwhile, AI Class Director uses AI tech that includes facial recognition, speech and language processing, emotions monitoring, and a quantitative approach to track the quality of classes.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.