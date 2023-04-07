7 Best Stocks Under $10 to Buy in April

Although financial advisors often direct you to established, reliable enterprises, in some cases, you can find compelling ideas among the best stocks under $10. To be fair, such companies tend to be more volatile than your standard blue-chip fare. On the other hand, should the masses catch on, these cheaply priced securities offer incredible upside potential.
For willing speculators that can tolerate volatility, these stocks under $10 are particularly enticing because Wall Street analysts endorse them. That’s not to say that others’ opinion should be the ultimate deciding factor. However, it does feel good to know that the experts rate these higher-risk enterprises enthusiastically. So, read on if you’re ready to boost your portfolio.
|NVTS
|Navitas Semiconductor
|$6.87
|BTG
|B2Gold
|$4.24
|TDCX
|TDCX.
|$8.49
|RLGT
|Radiant Logistics
|$6.34
|HDSN
|Hudson Technologies
|$8.30
|ADTH
|AdTheorent
|$1.58
|ABCL
|AbCellera
|$7.28
Stocks Under $10: Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
Based in Torrance, California, Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) might not be the most popular chip manufacturer. However, given its myriad relevancies – including electric vehicles and solar panel systems – NVTS could be one of the best stocks under $10 to buy in April. Indeed, since the beginning of this year, shares skyrocketed to the tune of almost 88%. Still, in the trailing year, they’re down 19%.
Financially, the company’s biggest challenge may come down to its rather small revenue profile. In 2022, it generated $37.94 million on the top line. That’s not particularly impressive. Then again, its net income that year came out to nearly $74 million. On a more optimistic note, Navitas enjoys a strong balance sheet. Most noticeably, its cash-to-debt ratio pings at 16.8 times, ranking better than 75.21% of companies listed in the semiconductor industry.
Finally, Wall Street analysts peg NVTS as a unanimous strong buy. Their average price target stands at $8.70, implying almost 29% upside potential.
Stocks Under $10: B2Gold (BTG)
Given rising fears of a hard landing for the economy, it’s no surprise that gold and gold-related investments perked up this year. One name in particular has been the subject of bullishly aligned unusual stock options volume: B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG). In the trailing month, BTG gained almost 28%. Since the January opener, it’s up over 13%.
With the fear trade unlikely to subside anytime soon, BTG easily ranks among the stocks under $10 to consider this month. Aside from the positive fundamentals, the mining firm also enjoys tremendous financial strengths. For instance, its Altman Z-Score hits 6.12, indicating high stability and low bankruptcy risk over the next two years. Operationally, B2Gold’s three-year revenue growth rate pings at 13.9%, outpacing 66.15% of its peers. On the bottom line, the enterprise’s net margin is 14.63%, above nearly 79% of rivals.
Lastly, covering analysts peg BTG as a consensus strong buy. Their average price target comes out to $5.64, implying 35% upside potential.
Stocks Under $10: TDCX (TDCX)
Based in Singapore, TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) bills itself as Asia’s leading business process outsourcing (BPO) enterprise. BPOs delegate one or more IT-intensive business processes to an external provider. In turn, this provider owns and manages the selected processes based on predetermined performance metrics. However, investors should note the high risks involved. Since the Jan. opener, TDCX gave up nearly 36% of equity value.
Now, why would such a crimson-stained company make the list of best stocks under $10? Financially, contrarian investors may have on their hands an enticing, overlooked opportunity. For one thing, TDCX commands a strong balance sheet. Its cash-to-debt ratio pings at 11.06, above 80.17% of the competition. Also, its Altman Z-Score comes out to 11.79, indicating extremely low risk of bankruptcy.
Operationally, the enterprise features an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 25.7%. Also, its net margin rings the cash register at 15.77%, ranked better than 85.56% of its peers. In closing, analysts peg TDCX as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target stands at $13.40, implying nearly 60% upside potential.
Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) offers comprehensive logistics and multimodal transportation services. Although Radiant has its strongest presence in North America, it also features several international locations. Since the Jan. opener, RLGT got off to a brilliant start, gaining over 23% of equity value. In the trailing year, it’s up 8%.
Another factor that may bolster RLGT as one of the best stocks under $10 is its underlying financial profile. For starters, the company enjoys decent stability in the balance sheet. Its Altman Z-Score is 4.78, indicating low bankruptcy risk. Operationally, Radiant’s three-year revenue growth comes out to 18.2%, above 81.09% of sector players. Enticingly, the market prices RLGT at a trailing multiple of 7.36. As a discount to earnings, the company ranks better than 68.39% of the competition.
Turning to Wall Street, analysts peg RLGT as a unanimous strong buy. Their average price target stands at $10.67, implying nearly 67% upside potential.
Hudson Technologies (HDSN)
Based in Pearl River, New York, Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is an innovative firm that provides products and services that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase energy efficiency and promote sustainability initiatives. However, investors should be aware that HDSN represents a high-risk, high-reward name among stocks under $10. Since the Jan. opener, shares fell 20%.
Still, in the past 365 days, HDSN gained 25%. Further, the underlying financials indicate that Hudson could have more room to run. Notably, its balance sheet pings at 5.81, indicating high stability and low bankruptcy risk. Operationally, its three-year revenue growth rate comes in at a stout 22%, above 85% of sector players. Also, the market prices HDSN at a forward multiple of 6.3. As a discount to projected earnings, Hudson ranks better than 94.37% of companies listed in the chemicals industry.
Looking to the Street, analysts peg HDSN as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target stands at $14, implying over 79% upside potential.
AdTheorent (ADTH)
An intriguing machine learning platform, AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) leverages data science to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers. Admittedly, the digital ad world suffered sharp losses last year due to the consumer shock of skyrocketing inflation. With that, ADTH suffered severe losses. In the past 365 days, it hemorrhaged nearly 83% of market value.
While it might seem a lost case among stocks under $10, AdTheorent features surprisingly decent financials. Most noticeably, the company enjoys a stout balance sheet. Its cash-to-debt ratio pings at 9.72 times, above 74.31% of companies listed in the diversified media industry. Also, its equity-to-asset ratio is 0.82 times, above 89% of its peers.
Operationally, AdTheorent’s three-year revenue growth rate is 8.5%, ranked within the top 30% of the underlying sector. Also, ADTH trades at 0.88-times trailing sales, which is undervalued. Finally, analysts peg ADTH as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target stands at $2.92, implying over 81% upside potential.
AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)
A biotechnology firm, AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) researches and develops human antibodies. According to its public profile, AbCellera utilizes a proprietary technology platform that claims to develop “medical countermeasures within 60 days.” Since the start of the year, ABCL gave up nearly 24% of equity value. In the past year, ABCL lost 18%.
Aside from the underlying compelling science, AbCellera also offers attractive financial attributes. For instance, the company’s equity-to-asset ratio is 0.8 times, favorably above the sector’s median value of 0.71 times. Also, its Altman Z-Score pings at 5.98, again indicating low risk of complete failure.
Moreover, AbCellera benefits from a highly profitable business. Its net margin is 32.66%, above 92.88% of sector players. Also, the market prices ABCL at a trailing multiple of 14.48 times. As a discount to earnings, the company ranks better than 74.06% of the competition. Lastly, covering analysts peg ABCL as a unanimous strong buy. Their average price target stands at $29.60, implying nearly 309% upside potential.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.