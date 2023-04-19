AMC Stock Alert: Moody’s Sounds the Debt Alarm on AMC

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is in full focus today following a report that credit rating and risk management firm Moody’s has downgraded the credit ratings of several companies. The number of companies with a rating of B3 negative of lower, which includes AMC stock, tallied in at 227. That signifies a rise of 4% compared to the fourth quarter and about a 33% increase compared to Q1 2022. It is also the “highest quarterly figure since August 2021” although still below the peak witnessed during the beginnings of the pandemic.
A big factor contributing to the increased number of companies facing speculative credit ratings is the interest rate. With a higher rate, companies are finding it more difficult to borrow money at a reasonable cost.
“The rise in interest rates materially increased the debt-service costs on some of these companies’ floating-rate debt, resulting in weaker interest coverage,” explained Moody’s analysts.
Meanwhile, the pain doesn’t seem to be over. Moody’s forecasts that corporate defaults will increase to 5.6% during the upcoming year, up from the current level of 2.7%.
A credit rating of B3 or lower means that a company’s credit is extremely speculative and is classified as “junk.” In order to receive a non-junk rating, a company’s credit must be rated at least Baa3. However, the Baa3 rating is several steps above the B3 rating. A jump to Baa3 from B3 won’t happen overnight.
Still, AMC has seemingly found a way to sidestep tightened lending conditions with its AMC Entertainment Preferred Equity Units (NYSE:APE). At its recent special meeting of stockholders, proposals to increase shares outstanding to 550 million and to enact a 1-for-10 AMC reverse stock split were approved. The approval of these proposals opens up the way to convert all outstanding APE into AMC.
On the other hand, a major roadblock stands in the way of the reverse split. A class action filed against the company resulted in a court-enforced status quo order that would halt the implementation of the recently approved proposals. AMC reached a settlement with the class action filers to lift the order, although the court denied the motion. On April 27, a hearing will decide whether the order will still remain in place.
