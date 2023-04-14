SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

BA Stock Sinks 6% as Boeing Halts 737 Max Deliveries

Boeing announced that the planes' fuselages may not comply with regulations

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Apr 14, 2023, 9:53 am EDT
  • Boeing (BA) stock is falling in early trading after the plane maker reported that there was a problem with the fuselages of some of its 737 Max planes.
  • The deliveries of the planes may drop meaningfully for a short amount of time.
  • The fuselages were made by Spirit Aerosystems (SPR).
Source: Marco Menezes / Shutterstock.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is sinking 6% in early trading. The plane manufacturer said that the deliveries of its 737 Max planes may drop meaningfully for a short amount of time because of a problem with the fuselages of a portion of them.

The company has stopped delivering some varieties of the 737 Max planes.

Boeing stated that there was a problem with its “aft fuselage fittings,” which could cause the planes to fail to comply with regulations. The fuselages were made by Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR), which manufactures parts for planes.

According to Boeing, Spirit utilized an unusual “manufacturing process” when it placed the fittings in a number of Boeing’s planes. Spirit reported that it has changed its production process in order to resolve the problem.

Boeing stated that the deficiency of the fuselages does not constitute any immediate safety concerns, and the FAA agreed with that assessment. As a result, no planes that have already been delivered have to be grounded.

In early trading, SPR stock is tumbling 13%.

BA Stock: Boeing’s Recent Performance

Last month, Boeing “delivered 64 planes, the most since December,” Seeking Alpha reported. Of those 64 planes, 52 were its Max jets.

Also noteworthy is that the company’s deliveries jumped 37% year over year last quarter to 130, well above analysts’ average estimate of 120.

In the last month heading into today, BA stock was up 6.2%, while it has climbed 12% this year and 17.5% in the last 12 months. Strong travel trends and major orders from a number of airlines have pushed the shares higher in recent months.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

