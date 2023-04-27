Dear BBBY Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 3

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is due for delisting on May 3. The meeting to approve a reverse stock split on May 9 was canceled.
This means the last day for investors to trade the stock is May 2.
Unfortunately, there won’t be much money for those who stay in. BBBY shares were due to open today, April 27, at about 13 cents each. That’s a market capitalization of $48 million on fiscal 2023 revenue of $6.2 billion.
Life After Death
As with most companies that go into bankruptcy, there is life after death for Bed Bath & Beyond. The company has a $40 million loan to help wind down operations. That money will be paid back.
While Bed Bath & Beyond has filed a Chapter 11 reorganization, it will focus on liquidating assets. This is typical of a Chapter 7 filing. The liquidation has already begun. There will also be a process to solicit interest in its assets. This includes things like warehouses, store leases, and the name.
Other failed retailers, like David’s Bridal and Toys R Us, have also taken this “dual track” approach to bankruptcy. This means there may be value yet to be squeezed on behalf of creditors and even shareholders after delisting. Top management also remains in place in a Chapter 11 proceeding. A trustee would be appointed in a Chapter 7.
One of the most valuable parts of the failed company may be the name, especially the word “Beyond.” The store was used as a focus in the Adam Sandler movie Click. It was a set piece in the Will Ferrell film The Other Guys. The name was also used in a 1996 comedy short.
BBBY Stock: What Happens Next?
If you want to speculate on who may benefit from the BBBY bankruptcy, analysts at the Telsey Group think Wayfair (NYSE:W) may be a winning play.
On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn held no positions in any company mentioned in this story. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.