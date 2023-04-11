Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will the Shapella Upgrade Take the ETH Crypto?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are worth checking on today as a new upgrade could result in more rallies for the crypto.
Ethereum Shapella is an upgrade set to take place this week that has investors in the token excited. This new upgrade will allow investors to unlock their staked ether, which represents roughly $33.73 billion.
To put that in perspective, about 15% of all ether on the blockchain is staked. That means the crypto could see a massive rally as ETH becomes available for trade following the Shapella upgrade. For the record, that upgrade will go live tomorrow.
This has some traders of ETH wondering just how high the crypto can climb. Lucky for them, we’ve got a collection of the latest price predictions for Ethereum below!
Ethereum Price Predictions
- The first source covering ETH today is CryptoNewZ with its latest price prediction range of $1,450 to $2,650 for 2023.
- Next on our list is CoinPedia and its price estimate range of $1,522.72 to $2,304.28 in 2023.
- Closing out the price predictions today is WalletInvestor and its one-year estimate of $390.448.
So how do those Ethereum price predictions stack up? Things aren’t looking bad for the crypto considering it was trading for $1,912.30 at the time of this writing. Investors will also note this comes after a 2.9% gain over the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning.
Investors looking for more of the latest crypto news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Tuesday! A few examples include price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), why crypto mining stocks are up today, and more. All of that is ready to go at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Bitcoin Price Predictions: What’s Next After BTC Surges Past $30,000?
- Why Are Crypto Mining Stocks MARA, RIOT, HUT Up Today?
- Why You Should Invest in Ethereum Before It’s Too Late
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.