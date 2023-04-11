Bitcoin Price Predictions: What’s Next After BTC Surges Past $30,000?

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Tuesday after the token managed to climb above $30,000.
Bitcoin has been slowly recovering from the crypto winter and that has investors in the digital currency excited. Today’s gains push it above $30,000 per token for the first time since June 2022.
It’s worth keeping in mind that the recent interest in BTC comes after the banking crisis. This saw investors turning to alternative investments in lieu of cash. That includes precious metals, as well as various cryptos.
At that point, it makes sense that Bitcoin would gain in price as it’s the biggest crypto on the market. But now traders are wondering if the recent rally can continue. Let’s get into that with a look at the latest price predictions for BTC below!
Bitcoin Price Predictions
- Starting off our coverage today is CoinPedia and its price range estimate of $23,218.00 to $43,959.19 for 2023.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor, which has a one-year forecast of $11,668.40 for the token.
- Closing out our coverage is CryptoNewZ and its price range of $37,689.54 to $60,926.70 for the crypto in 2023.
Considering Bitcoin’s latest price of $30,211.30, these price predictions are overall positive. Investors will also note that BTC is up 1.9% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.
