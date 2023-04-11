Why Is Virgin Orbit (VORB) Stock Down 27% Today?

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) stock is falling on Tuesday after the space travel company received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange.
This delisting notice is the result of Virgin Orbit voluntarily entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. As a result, it no longer meets the qualifications to remain listed on the Nasdaq Exchange.
With this, shares of VORB stock and warrants will be suspended from trading starting on April 13. The company intends to appeal the delisting but notes that it can’t stop its shares and warrants from being suspended.
Virgin Orbit also warns investors that there’s no guarantee the company’s appeal will be approved by the Nasdaq Exchange. If that happens, the company’s stock and warrants will be delisted. Also, shares of VORB stock will remain suspended through this appeal process.
VORB Stock Movement On Tuesday
Considering that delisting warning, it comes as no surprise that VORB is seeing heavy trading today with investors selling shares. As of this writing, over 14 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 12.2 million shares.
VORB stock is down 27.3% as of Tuesday morning and is down 93% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.