NEM Stock Alert: Newmont Sweetens Bid for Newcrest to $19.5 Billion

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) stock is in the news Tuesday after the company made a new offer to acquire Newcrest (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) for $19.5 billion.
The newest offer from Newmont as it offering up 0.4 shares of NEM stock in exchange for Newcrest shares. This is better than the prior offering, which valued Newcrest at $17 billion. The offer also includes a special dividend of $1.10.
Investors will note that this offer for Newcrest stock represents a 40% premium over its closing price before the initial bid was made. It’s also worth keeping in mind that the combination of Newmont and Newcrest would result in a massive player in the precious metal mining sector.
Tom Palmer, CEO of Newmont, said the following about the deal in a statement obtained by Bloomberg.
“Together as the clear gold-mining leader, we would be well-positioned to generate strong, stable and lasting returns with best-in-class sustainability performance for decades to come.”
NEM Stock Movement On Tuesday
Shares of NEM stock are down slightly as of Tuesday morning. That’s not much of a surprise considering its using its stock to acquire Newcrest. It’s typical for the acquirer of another company to see their shares fall after making an offer.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.