LUCY Stock Alert: Innovative Eyewear Files Patent for ChatGPT Glasses

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) yesterday launched an app that allows ChatGPT to be utilized through the firm’s smart glasses. Today, the company announced that it has filed an application for a patent covering chatbot-enabled eyewear. In pre-market trading, LUCY stock was sinking 16% after soaring more than 200% yesterday.
LUCY Stock: What to Know About the ChatGPT App
Called Lucyd, Innovative Eyewear’s voice-enabled app allows users to have their questions answered by ChatGPT, the famous chatbot. Wearers ask their questions into a microphone built into Innovative Eyewear’s glasses.
ChatGPT’s answers are disseminated through the speakers of “hearables” made by other firms, such as Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) AirPods. Alternatively, ChatGPT’s answers will appear on users’ smartphones.
LUCY’s app is available both on Apple’s iOS system and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android system.
Innovative Eyewear’s Patent Application
The application to the U.S. Patent Office involves software that enables the use of one or multiple chatbots through smart devices. In response to users’ questions, the software selects relevant data from chatbots and responds in “text, audio, and image” form.
Entitled “SYSTEM, APPARATUS, AND METHOD FOR USING A CHATBOT,” the application covers a system that provides “artificial intelligence voice accessibility on Bluetooth-enabled eyewear,” the company stated. Innovative Eyewear says that it thinks it’s the first eyewear company to have developed such a system.
More About Innovative Eyewear
The company’s Lucyd Lyte glasses allow users to “listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants.” As I reported previously, “Founded in 2019, Florida-based Innovative licenses technology developed by the U.K.’s Lucyd Ltd.” Among the brands that Innovative has licensed from other companies are Nautica and Eddie Bauer.
After yesterday’s surge, LUCY stock has soared 327% in the three months that ended yesterday.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.