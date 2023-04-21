Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re going over the biggest pre-market stock movers that traders need to know about on Friday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are public offerings, earnings reports, deals, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- US Goldmining (NASDAQ:USGOW) stock is rocketing more than 188% following its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.
- Wang & Lee Group (NASDAQ:WLGS) shares are soaring over 176% as its shares also made their public debut on Thursday.
- Millennium Group (NASDAQ:MGIH) stock is surging more than 55% without clear news this morning.
- Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) shares are increasing close to 29% after announcing a partnership with LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT).
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is rising nearly 28% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares are increasing over 21% on a $50 million share repurchase program.
- US Goldmining (NASDAQ:USGO) stock is getting an almost 14% boost after its IPO debut.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares are heading more close to 13% higher with the release of its preliminary Q1 2023 earnings.
- VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) stock is jumping nearly 13% after recent dips.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares are up over 12% with the release of its fiscal Q4 2022 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) stock is plummeting more than 31% after a massive rally during its public offering yesterday.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares are diving over 26% after pricing a public offering.
- SatixFy Communications (NYSEMKT:SATX) stock is tumbling almost 18% after rallying yesterday.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are taking a more than 16% beating after announcing a registered direct offering.
- MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) stock is sliding over 16% after rallying yesterday on cloud server news.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) shares are decreasing more than 16% following reports of a potential takeover.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock is dropping over 16% as it prepares for a reverse stock split.
- Recruiter.Com (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares are slipping more than 14% after announcing a proposed stock offering.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock is dipping close to 13% this morning.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% on its merger and reverse split plans.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.