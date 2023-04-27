SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Tyson Foods Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest TSN Job Cuts

Tyson is cutting 10% of corporate roles, 15% of senior leadership amid rising costs

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Apr 27, 2023, 12:55 pm EDT
  • Tyson Foods announced Wednesday it will cut about 10% of corporate jobs, and 15% of its senior leadership team.
  • The move comes as a response to rising costs in the industry, as well as slowed sales and profit.
  • Today’s news is a follow-up to last month’s announcement, that Tysons would be closing two of its poultry farms in the U.S., cutting nearly 1,700 workers in the process.
Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announced Wednesday it will cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, including 15% of senior leaders. What do you need to know about Tyson Foods layoffs?

Well, the Arkansas-based company is the latest company opting to lay off employees in the face of rising interest rates and waning demand. Indeed, Tyson’s latest move is seemingly an attempt to recoup profit in the face of higher costs related to fuel, labor and feed, combined with reduced demand for its offering of meats.

If you recall, the company reported net income fell 60% in Q4 of last year. In Q1 of this year, the company also announced a 72% drop in profit.

What else is going on with Tyson?

Tyson Food Layoffs Follow Office, Plant Closures

Today’s news shouldn’t exactly come as a surprise to those following the meat processing company. In October, Tyson announced plans to close offices in Chicago, Dakota Dunes and South Dakota, while maintaining the corporate roles would transition to its Springdale location.

Additionally, in March, the company revealed it would layoff 1,700 employees as part of the shutdown of two of its poultry plants, located in Arkansas and Virginia. “The current scale and inability to economically improve operations has led to the difficult decision to close the facilities,” Tyson said at the time.

Despite the news, Tyson stock is actually up today, in the green less than a percent heading into the afternoon. TSN stock is down about 4.5% year to date.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

