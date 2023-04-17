Financial technology specialist Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) enlivened an otherwise lackluster Monday session, jumping soundly into triple-digit gains. The company, which focuses on providing proprietary analytics to support intelligent stock market trading, announced a letter of intent to merge with Evtec Group, an auto assembly firm. Despite the incredibly odd pairing, BLBX stock popped up 170%.
According to the accompanying press release, Evtec is a supplier of proprietary parts for leading luxury and performance brands, which include Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin (OTCMKTS:AMGDF) among others. As well, Evtec shifted its focus toward electric vehicles (EVs) to bolster the burgeoning sector rollout.
On the other end, Blackbox CEO Gust Kepler remarked in part, “We’re excited about pursuing this unique opportunity with Evtec. We believe that this transaction will provide significant and long-term value for our stockholders in the post-merger company.”
In addition, Kepler stated that Blackbox will continue its operations in the fintech sector as a subsidiary of the parent company. At the same time, the chief executive explained that “changes in the supply chain” stemming from the pandemic and “growing geo-political tensions” created a “unique opportunity” for enterprises like Evtec.
Notably, BLBX stock now runs nearly 384% up on a year-to-date basis.
BLBX Stock Still Presents Significant Risks
Although the investment community responded positively to Blackbox’s merger intent with Evtec Group, BLBX stock still presents high risks. Fundamentally, mergers typically impose challenges because of the time and money involved. That will likely only be exacerbated with two completely different businesses merging.
According to Investopedia, companies most commonly decide to combine “to gain market share, reduce costs of operations, expand to new territories, unite common products, grow revenues, and increase profits — all of which should benefit the firms’ shareholders.” However, it’s extremely difficult to see how BLBX stock may benefit in the long run from such a merger.
While EVs theoretically present an opportunity as automotive firms pivot away from combustion power, a fintech trading platform doesn’t organically augment the broader mobility and transportation ecosystems. Further, since Blackbox will continue focusing on its trading platform, the move raises further questions about BLBX stock.
Why It Matters
Despite the excitement over BLBX stock today, the investment remans a highly speculative proposition. In the trailing one-year period, shares stumbled around 56%. Also, the company represents a nano-capitalization opportunity, commanding a market cap of under $22 million. Therefore, prospective investors need to be cautious.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.