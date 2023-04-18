Why Is ContraFect (CFRX) Stock Down 14% Today?

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock is dropping on Tuesday after the company revealed a notice from the Nasdaq.
That notice has to do with the continued listing of CFRX stock on the exchange. The company got confirmation from the Nasdaq that shares can continue to trade as it seeks to regain compliance with listing rules.
With this update, the company now has until June 30, 2023, to regain compliance. The concern from the Nasdaq is the company’s $2.5 million minimum stockholders’ equity requirement.
Recent CFRX Stock Movement
Investors will note the company’s shares are also retreating after undergoing a 154.4% rally on Monday. That came alongside 120 million shares changing hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 2.8 million shares.
Investors curious about yesterday’s rally won’t find any immediate new releases of filings. However, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t news. The company is taking part in the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) Annual Meeting lasting from April 15 to April 18. News from that seems to have helped with its rally yesterday.
As far as stock movement goes today, more than 1 million shares of CFRX stock have changed hands. That’s still a ways off from its daily average trading volume. However, it’s enough to cause a major movement of the penny stock.
CFRX stock is down 14.4% during pre-market trading on Tuesday!
