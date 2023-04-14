Why Is CXApp (CXAI) Stock Up 213% Today?

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) stock is on the rise Friday as the stock continues a massive rally that took place late on Thursday.
That Thursday rally resulted in shares of CXAI stock climbing 345.6% by the time markets closed. With that came some 163 million shares of the stock changing hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 3 million shares.
That momentum is continuing into pre-market trading on Friday with more than 5.1 million shares of CXAI stock traded. With that comes another rise in price as the company’s shares are up 212.7% as of this writing.
What’s Behind The CXAI Stock Rally?
While there’s no specific news from the company that explains today’s gains, we have some ideas. First off, note that CXAI stock is fairly new to the market. The company’s shares went public last month via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
Investors will also keep in mind that CXAI is an artificial intelligence (AI) stock. That sector has seen some wild movement over the last couple of months. This is due to increased investor interest following the viral success of ChatGPT.
Finally, CXAI stock’s market capitalization is sitting at around $84.555 million. Combine that with its share price of $7.13 when markets closed yesterday and it’s still a penny stock. That means it’s more susceptible to volatility, such as what’s happening this morning.
