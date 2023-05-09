AFRM Stock Earnings: Affirm Beat EPS, Revenue Estimates

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) reported results for its fiscal third quarter of 2023.
- Affirm posted a loss per share of 69 cents, which is better than the analyst estimate for a loss of 92 cents per share.
- The company reported revenue of $380.98 million.
- This was above the analyst estimate for revenue of $369.97 million.
- You can read the full Affirm press release here.
