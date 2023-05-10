BYND Stock Earnings: Beyond Meat Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) just reported first quarter results for 2023.
- Beyond Meat reported a loss per share of 92 cents. This was better than the estimate for a loss per share of $1.01.
- The company reported revenue of $92.24 million.
- This was also higher than the analyst estimate for revenue of $91.73 million.
- You can read the full Beyond Meat press release here.
