Is the Stock Market Closed on Memorial Day 2023?

Investors wondering if the stock market is closed for Memorial Day 2023 are in the right place for an answer.
The quick and dirty answer is that the stock market is closed on Monday, May 29, which is Memorial Day this year. Memorial Day is a federal holiday and that means both the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will be closed in observance.
Bond markets will also be closed for Memorial Day. One thing that investors will want to keep in mind is that bond markets are also going to close early on Friday. That’s in preparation for the Memorial Day holiday.
Upcoming Market Holidays
While there aren’t as many market holidays in the coming months, investors do have a few that are worth keeping in mind. The next stock market holiday takes place on June 19 for Juneteenth National Independence Day.
Following that, stock exchanges will close next on Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day. Additionally, the market will close early on July 3 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern ahead of the market holiday.
Investors will also note that several other sectors close down for federal holidays. That includes banks, schools, the post office and certain businesses. That’s worth keeping in mind as they prepare for the stock market to close on Memorial Day.
Of course, markets are still open today and we’ve got all the latest coverage traders need to know about!
A few bits of news investors will want to keep an eye on include what’s happening with shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO), Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCMKTS:BBBYQ) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock today. All of that news is ready to go below!
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.