SMFL Stock Alert: Smart for Life Launches Sports Illustrated Protein Bars

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock is on the move Wednesday after the company launched a new line of protein bars.
These are Sports Illustrated protein bars that the company says promote a clean and active lifestyle. These bars include four flavors at launch and will be distributed in test markets starting in the third quarter of the year.
Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life, said the following about the Sports Illustrated protein bars:
“We are thrilled to launch a line of protein bars in partnership with Sports Illustrated and share them with dedicated athletes and active consumers […] Each of our bars is manufactured utilizing a proprietary process out of our own facility, which allows us to control the ingredients at each step and ensure that every bar meets our exacting standards.”
SMFL Stock Movement
Shares of Smart for Life stock are seeing heavy trading on Wednesday following the protein bar announcement. That has more than 3 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.2 million shares.
While Smart for Life’s major stock movement today is exciting investors, they’ll want to be careful with any trades. SMFL is a penny stock and is highly volatile on just a small amount of news.
SMGL stock is up 8.2% as of Wednesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.